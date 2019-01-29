Supporting Student Success

September 28, 2018

Dear colleagues,

In my interactions with faculty and staff during the past few weeks, whether participating in the discussions of Faculty Senate’s Academic Affairs Committee, interviewing nominees for the University Council or chatting at the Presidential Scholars reception, there is broad consensus around campus that our students’ success is paramount. Our priority is ensuring that each student who matriculates at TU has the supports necessary to graduate in a timely fashion. We collectively believe in TU’s “secret sauce,” faculty-led student engagement in the classroom and beyond. We recognize that we must meet students where they are when they arrive at TU; some have a clear path to the future, while others are just beginning to craft their story. Our role is to guide them through the self-discovery process. From recruiters and advisers to faculty and myriad student support professionals, our collective project is our students’ success. That is how we live the TU Commitment.



A Nurturing Campus

A team of staff members has organized one way for TU to respond to students struggling with debilitating financial circumstances. They may request Student Success Funds for an emergency situation or for unanticipated and compelling circumstances that jeopardize their ability to continue in school. Provided in the form of one-time awards, Student Success Funds are only a stop-gap in a crisis and are not intended to be a secondary form of college funding or to provide ongoing relief for recurring expenses. The director of financial aid, bursar, dean of students and director of student success are typically involved in evaluating each request and coordinating the award process. If you are concerned about a student, please notify Sheila Givens-Rains (sheila-givens@utulsa.edu or 918-631-2865). Students who are unable to purchase textbooks, for example, may be struggling with bigger issues like food insecurity, homelessness or other unforeseen financial hardships. Please notify Sheila as soon as possible so that we can help before the student’s situation becomes too overwhelming.



2019-20 Budgeting

We will soon begin constructing our financial plan for the next academic year using a modified zero-based budget approach. This new process aligns with our mission and strategic plan. We will no longer be “rolling over” budgets. Instead, we will justify expenditures against our objectives, our strategic plan and our most critical priorities with a fresh eye. Budget requests will originate in academic departments and various operational divisions. Then, deans, directors and vice presidents will review budget requests to ensure that resource allocations support the university’s identified goals. Once tuition rates are set in October, the preparation of budgets will begin. While this budget effort will feel different and will be labor intensive, it is our hope that the process will be productive, collaborative and strategic. In order to make time for deliberation throughout the university, everyone should ask themselves: What are my office’s or department’s highest priorities? How do they align with the strategic plan and our institutional goals? What should we stop doing? Sometimes the best strategy is to say “no” or “no longer.” My office will begin reviewing budget proposals by mid-November.



Getting Acquainted

Finally, I had the privilege last week of hosting several faculty for Kol Nidre (Yom Kippur) dinner. We shared stories and learned much about our paths to TU and the research and teaching that sparks the passion underlying our day-to-day work. I would like to hold several dinners throughout the academic year so I can better acquaint myself with as many faculty as possible. I cannot promise a homecooked meal, but I can promise the ear of someone who hopes to learn and celebrate each of your stories. The first dinner will be Oct. 30. You can sign up to reserve a spot here. I also look forward to visiting with you and your students on my upcoming field trips to academic departments. I want to experience what life is like for our students and faculty, so these visits will be interactive. I will be focused on listening and learning – not lecturing. If you have not scheduled a visit for your department, please email wendy-buss@utulsa.edu.

With commitment,

Janet Levit

Provost and EVP for Academic Affairs