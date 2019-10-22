My first day of college was very similar to the fear of swimming in the deep end of the pool as a toddler. I immediately became submerged in deadlines, assignments and notes, and it quickly became very overwhelming to try and “stay afloat.” I couldn’t help but to tell myself that this was the “big leagues” now, and that the previous methods I used in high school wouldn’t help me here at The University of Tulsa.

As a result, I became best friends with my calendar and, quite literally, spent the first week of school writing down all the deadlines that I would have to meet over the entire semester. Admittedly, this was probably overkill, but it also put my mind at ease knowing there wouldn’t be any surprises sneak up on me in the weeks to come. This meant that I could truly enjoy my time outside of the classroom worry-free as a result of being organized and proactive!

This act of earning my free time made life so much more satisfying. One of the activities I attended was the Activities Fair. Here, I was able to see hundreds of individual students represent organizations in which they play an active role. It was a super rewarding and fun experience to be immersed in such an assortment of clubs and organizations. I have since participated in a few extracurricular activities, including club tennis, college Republicans and ImpactTU, with plans to participate in more organizations in the future. This is why I consider it essential for every incoming freshman to attend the annual Activities Fair in order to explore their preexisting – or new – interests.

During my first two months as a freshman, I have quickly learned that college is what a student chooses to make it. My friends and faculty at TU have been nothing short of exceptional, and I have loved every second of being on campus. There are endless resources and bountiful activities to ensure that life is never boring, and I truly cannot see myself anywhere else.

Matthew Sexter is a first-year student at The University of Tulsa pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing degree. He is an avid automotive enthusiast, sci-fi binge-watcher and global traveler.