Teach Your Kids to #BeCyberSmart and Own Their Cyber Safety

Kids aged eight to 12 currently spend an average of six hours a day online and face issues like identity theft, cyberbullying and cyber predators. By next year, there will be over 31 billion connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This means even more toys that connect to Wi-Fi in your house, more multiplayer games your kids play with internet strangers, increased use of tablets at school and phones on the bus and even more serious security and safety threats.

The best way to fight cybercriminals is through education and that can start at any age. As parents, caregivers, teachers and school administrators, we teach our children to learn how to safely cross a road and who to call in case of an emergency. We must also teach our kids proactive digital privacy and online safety behavior and give them the tools to own their own cyber safety.

