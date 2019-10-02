The Ransom Letter

This is a common example of phishing scam that depends on the threat of embarrassment to get people to send money in the form of bitcoin, regardless of the likelihood of the claims. They will usually include a password you may have once used that has been leaked onto the internet at some point in the past.

Note the shaming and accusing insults, as well as the copious amounts of special characters that are human-readable but attempt to bypass automated filters.

Here’s what this attack looks like.