Top 10 Strategies for Designing an Inclusive Classroom
- Use Blackboard Collaborate to stream/record lectures and Panopto to transcribe them.
- Utilize multiple formats for conveying and assessing content, such as lectures, discussions, visual aids (e.g., PowerPoints, videos), field trips, guest speakers, written exams, presentations, discussion groups, reflection journals, peer reviews, etc. Attempt to convey information in ways that will engage various learning styles (visual, auditory, kinesthetic, etc.).
- Use captions in videos and provide transcripts/lecture notes/PowerPoints for orally-provided materials.
- Minimize distractions in class (e.g., close windows or doors to limit outside noises).
- Use black or dark blue markers/ink and use PowerPoints with a white/neutral background and black/dark blue font. Spread text out with lots of white space in handouts and use at least 12-point font size with 1-inch margins on all sides of the page.
- Provide an outline of what will be covered at the start of each class period and auditory cues for key concepts.
- Encourage the use of audiobooks or e-books with screen-readers.
- Embed support for content into the text (e.g., use hyperlinks with definitions and pronunciations, descriptions for images/graphics).
- Provide a study guide with lists of important concepts/terms. Offer opportunities for review/practice sessions. Revisit and link key concepts often.
- Provide charts, aids, and tools that enable students to collect and monitor their own progress and thus encourage self-efficacy, motivation, and independence.