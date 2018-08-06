For the third year in a row, The University of Tulsa is one of the world’s top 20 small universities, according to Times Higher Education magazine. The London-based higher education publication lists TU No. 13 in its annual compilation of the best small universities with fewer than 5,000 students. TU is one of only four universities recognized from the United States. Contributing factors included small class sizes, close relationships with faculty and peers, and a strong sense of community across campus.

The Times Higher Education list of best small universities offers a wide range of academic opportunities including arts and humanities, engineering and technology, medicine, life sciences, physical sciences and social sciences. Average enrollment among the top 20 schools is approximately 3,258.

TU also appears in the 2018 Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings — a list of the best 1,000 universities in the world and the only global university performance table to judge research-intensive universities on the core missions of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

“Our personal approach to degree programs provides students with the support they need to excel in academics and research while discovering their own identity as a member of the TU community,” said President Gerard Clancy. “Recognition as one of the best small universities in the world drives our commitment to continue fostering an environment of growth and development.”

TU is featured in the 2018 Princeton Review flagship college guide, The Best 382 Colleges and has been listed among the top 100 national universities by U.S. News & World Report for the past 15 consecutive years.