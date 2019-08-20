TU among the Top 25 Best Campus IT Programs for 2019

The University of Tulsa is among the Top 25 Best Campus IT Programs for 2019 by Value Colleges. The Value Colleges ranking shows students they can trust TU’s Tandy School of Computer Science to provide a quality education and rewarding career.

The information technology field is vast with many opportunities to specialize. It can be difficult to choose a direction, which is why TU is dedicated to helping students navigate their career path during and after graduation.

According to Value Colleges, “When it comes to looking for information technology degree programs, students need to be cautious; not all degrees are the same.”

A bachelor’s degree in information technology can lead to an entry-level position, but earning a competitive and reputable undergraduate degree is vital to long-term career success. This type of academic footing prepares students for more advanced degrees, certifications and specializations.

TU provides access to the latest technology, creates internship opportunities before and after graduation, encourages hands-on research as an undergraduate, maintains a strong career network and fosters valuable mentorship.

