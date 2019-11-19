True Blue Neighbors LLC

True Blue Neighbors living-learning community, hosted at LaFortune House, is open to any student seeking opportunities to actively participate in service-learning events on-campus and within the Tulsa community to provide a foundation for civic engagement through advocacy and discussion of important local and systemic issues. As this LLC will be located on the same side of campus as the main “True Blue Neighbors” administrative house, deep connections between the living community and staff will be made to further the long-term success of this program.

Highlights of this LLC include : partnering with one local organization of their choice for the entire school year, group community projects once a month, networking with community organizations, creation of public policy, small-group discussions, develop transferable business skills, and understand how volunteerism impacts all. As TU continues to create socially conscious citizens, this LLC sees service-learning as something that educates, engages, and equips the entire campus community with skills and experiences that connect rigorous academic curriculum with meaningful and tangible public works.

University Apartments: As service is a long-term life skill, an LLC in the apartments will be formed in 2021-2022 to bridge apartment residents with continued service across their 4 years while at TU. With these two living contexts, students from multiple years at TU will cultivate and partner their service experiences through their academic career at TU to create a ladder of engagement – from food bank helper to advocate.

Advisors: Melissa Abdo and Danielle Hovenga, True Blue Neighbors Staff