True Commitment Updates to Students – October 3, 2019

Dear students,

I recently heard that some of you are interested in receiving updates on the True Commitment plan, which are available for your review on the TU website. To that end, we have set up an email alert that can notify you whenever changes are made. If you are interested in receiving such messages, please sign up online. If you have other ideas for the best ways to share new information with students or have questions about the plan, you may send those to truecommitment@utulsa.edu or submit them through the form at the bottom of this page. The inquiries will be used to update the FAQ section.

In the meantime, all the details of the plan, including changes since its announcement, may be accessed at utulsa.edu/truecommitment.

I appreciate those of you who want to cut through the misinformation floating around and help us create a positive path forward. TU is all the better for it.

Sincerely,

Gerry Clancy

President