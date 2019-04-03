True You. True Blue.

University of Tulsa faculty and staff shape our True Blue identity. You are loyal. You are committed to the greater good. You bring your best every day. You understand our bold vision to reimagine the future of higher education, TU and Tulsa.

Ours is the top-ranked university in Oklahoma, and we are national leaders in cybersecurity, energy, STEM education and much more, all with a foundation in critical and creative thinking. You and your predecessors have played a critical role in those efforts for nearly 125 years at TU.

The work we do today is laying the foundation for another 125 years of exceptional commitment to the TU community and our city. I invite you to celebrate our True Blue identity in the upcoming weeks as we share stories celebrating the amazing work our students, faculty, staff and alumni are doing – and then share those stories with the rest of the world.

Sincerely,

Gerard P. Clancy, M.D.

President