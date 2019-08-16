TU among The Best 385 Colleges in The Princeton Review

The University of Tulsa has again been listed in The Best 385 Colleges, an annual publication distributed by The Princeton Review. TU is also recognized in the 2020 edition of the “Best Western Colleges,” “Best Value Colleges” and “Green Colleges” lists.

The Best 385 Colleges is used widely by students and parents during the college decision process. This publication features survey results from 140,000 students nationwide who were asked to rate their schools on admissions-related topics. Subjects covered accessibility of professors, student services, campus culture, student life and academic programs.

The University of Tulsa is consistently recognized for small class sizes across all colleges. Tenured faculty mentor their students in their field of study, which is a unique characteristic in undergraduate education. The result of both qualities is engaging students and empowering them to flourish.

TU also recently developed a one-stop shop for student services, the Student Success Center. The center provides wrap around services and a holistic approach to student success.

Since 1992, The Princeton Review’s annual “Best Colleges” guide has highlighted schools recommended to applicants and parents as the top undergraduate colleges in the nation. Only about 13% of America’s four-year colleges are included.

TU is regularly listed in The Princeton Review guide for additional distinctions including top law school, best undergraduate school to study computer gaming and outstanding institution of higher learning.

Check out a complete list of The Princeton Review’s school profiles for 2020.