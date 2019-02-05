The University of Tulsa is one of the nation’s best value colleges for an outstanding education with ample career preparation at an affordable price, according to the Princeton Review. The college admission and education services company recognizes TU as one of The Best Value Colleges: 200 Schools with Exceptional ROI for Your Tuition Investment for 2019.

TU earned this title from 2017-18 data collected through administration surveys at more than 650 colleges. Surveys from students and alumni conducted by PayScale.com through April 2018 also were considered. The TU 2018 freshman class received $24 million in financial assistance, a notable amount for a small, private university.

“At The University of Tulsa, we work hard to make sure TU is accessible and affordable for all students,” said TU President Gerard Clancy. “We are different than other small private universities because of our vast encouragement of financial assistance and the expanding opportunities for students to receive financial aid.”

A new opportunity available to TU students is the Arnall Scholarship Fund. Each year, the Arnall Family Foundation awards 10 academic, non-athletic scholarships to African American students from Oklahoma. These scholarships are for undergraduate students or those studying in the TU College of Law. With a $5 million endowment, Oklahoma entrepreneur and TU alumna Sue Ann Arnall provides an attainable and affordable education at TU for these African American students. Recognition in the Princeton Review would not be possible without support from alumni and other university friends, like the Arnall Family.

The Princeton Review used more than 40 data points to tally return on investment (ROI) ratings and select the 200 featured schools. Factors included academics, costs, financial aid, student debt, graduation rates, alumni salaries and job satisfaction. TU places great emphasis on empowering a diverse student population to become leaders in their chosen professions. This commitment is evident in the support and resources devoted to students and faculty.

The University of Tulsa also was recognized in last year’s edition of Colleges that Pay You Back: The 200 Schools That Give You the Best Bang for Your Tuition Buck.