TU rises in “best value” universities ranking

Once again, The University of Tulsa has been named the top university in Oklahoma by U.S. News & World Report and is now No. 57 on the list of best values among all national universities.

The 2020 rankings were released last week by U.S. News, which evaluates doctoral degree-granting institutions on several key factors including outcomes, resources and student excellence. This year, outcomes account for 35% of the calculation, including retention and graduation rates, especially for those undergraduates who receive Pell grants.

In the 2020 national universities rankings, TU was placed at No. 121. The steps TU has taken since launching the strategic plan in 2017 — establishing a multidisciplinary student success committee in 2017, conducting program assessments in 2018, and then realigning resources and launching a Center for Student Success in 2019 — lay the groundwork to rise in the rankings.

TU remains the top-rated university in Oklahoma and jumped from No. 114 to No. 57 among best value universities. This ranking is based on the average amount students and their families actually paid after receiving scholarships or grants based on financial need in the 2018-19 academic year. The university is proud to be making a high-quality private education more accessible and affordable for students and their families.