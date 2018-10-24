The University of Tulsa is included in the Princeton Review 2018 edition of “Guide to 399 Green Colleges.” TU received a Green Rating score of 80 or higher in a Princeton Review survey from August 2018.

The guide profiles colleges with the most exceptional commitments to sustainability. TU was selected for the survey based on its academic offerings, campus policies, initiatives, activities and career preparation for students. TU also is included in the 2019 release of the Princeton Review College Guide “Best 384 Colleges” where it is named a “Best Regional College” in the western region.

Students are passionate about sustainability at TU and have inspired university leadership to enforce green policies and programs to reduce the school’s environmental footprint, including a limit on the number of pages students are allowed to print each semester. Recycle bins are readily available across campus, shuttles run on compressed natural gas and students who wish to use a healthy and green mode of transportation can rent for free one of TU’s 450 bicycles through its Yellow Bike Program. Majors tied to sustainability and environmentally-friendly practices are environmental policy, earth and environmental sciences and geology.

According to Princeton Review Editor-in-Chief Robert Franek, college applicants and their parents are increasingly interested in supporting sustainability efforts. The “Guide to Green Colleges” provides detailed “Green Facts” reports on a school’s use of renewable energy, recycling and conservation programs as well as the availability of environmental studies and career guidance for green jobs.

“Our sustainability committee is dedicated to improving existing sustainability projects campus wide while searching for new ways to conserve resources,” said Jason Grunin, assistant vice president of business and energy conservation.