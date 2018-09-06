TU Law ranked as #1 Best Value Private Law School

The University of Tulsa College of Law has been ranked as the #1 Best Value Private Law School in the U.S. by the National Jurist ’18. The magazine reports that TU Law has the lowest student debt and one of the highest levels of post-graduate employment.

The ranking requires that private law schools must keep student debt under $115,000 and that was no problem for TU law “which had a debt of under $75,000.”

The magazine also pointed out in the ranking that TU Law has one of the best post-graduate employment rankings on the list at “94 percent.”

The University of Tulsa College of Law

#1 in Best Value Private Law School in the U.S., National Jurist ’18

#1 in Oklahoma for 2017 graduate placement, National Law Journal ’18

#15 in the U.S. for 2017 graduate placement, National Law Journal ’18

#37 in U.S. in Above the Law Top 50 Law School Rankings 2018

94.2% Overall Employment Rate

Best Value Law School, preLaw Magazine ’18

“A” for Best Law School Building, preLaw Magazine ’18

