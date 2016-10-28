TU ranks as Top Inclusive Workplace Cultures

Mosaic,the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s diversity business council, announced today the region’s 2016 Top Inclusive Workplace Cultures. This recognition is given annually at Mosaic’s Economic Inclusion Forum to area employers with robust diversity and inclusion strategies. Scored on their responses to Mosaic’s annual Inclusive Workplace Cultures survey, 55 organizations received a tiered ranking of three, four and five stars based on the strength of their programing. Data from these responses provide measurable benchmarks on local diversity and inclusion efforts.

To gain recognition as a Top Inclusive Workplace, an organization must meet certain criteria based on each of the five key metrics that drive Mosaic’s work: CEO commitment, diverse suppliers, people, internal policies, and community outreach.

“Throughout 2016, national conversations about racial inequality and economic disparity have generated intense interest in diversity and inclusion as business imperatives,” said Denise Reid, executive director of workforce and Mosaic at the Chamber. “Companies realize that an inclusive workplace isn’t just about compliance – it’s an opportunity to boost productivity, increase employee engagement and, ultimately, drive financial gains.”

About Mosaic:

Mosaic is the diversity business council of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, launched in 2011 to leverage diversity and inclusion as a competitive business advantage. Mosaic members include more than 350 of the region’s most influential companies, individuals, organizations and boards, all dedicated to the vision of catapulting the Tulsa regions into the forefront of diversity and inclusion leadership. For more information, visit mosaictulsa.com.