TU Teamwork

October 12, 2018

Dear colleagues,

I have enjoyed participating in a series of field trips to interact with students, faculty and staff this fall. A couple of weeks ago, I spent my morning on the Verdigris River at the invitation of our women’s rowing team. That experience left me inspired and invigorated and offered insight into our students and this moment at TU. Day in and day out, this team of strong, smart, dedicated women trek to Catoosa before the sun rises and spend upwards of four hours honing their skills in concert with one another, often rushing back to campus in time for a 9 a.m. test or lab. Our rowing team is focused and determined, forgoing individual achievement for a greater purpose, and their work paid off in the recent Head of the Oklahoma Regatta.

As members of the TU team striving toward shared goals, we too can harness our collective efforts to overcome challenges and cross the finish line. As faculty and staff work to understand the TU experience from our students’ vantage point and learn how to better support them, I encourage you to identify opportunities to step into their shoes. An invitation stands for you to experience the bounty of student activities across our campus!



University Council

As part of our effort to enhance opportunities for shared governance, we have formed a new University Council to focus on one or two campus-wide projects each year and make recommendations for continuous improvement pertaining to the strategic plan. The council is composed of five faculty members representing each of the colleges, one dean, one associate dean, the provost, the vice president for strategic initiatives, the vice president for enrollment and student services, the president of the Faculty Senate, five staff members, five students, one TU alumnus/a and a trustee. Deans and department heads nominated individuals for these positions, and the president, president of the Faculty Senate and I interviewed the nominees. We had a number of outstanding candidates, and I thank everyone who participated in the process. This year’s University Council charge, which will be to revisit TU’s mission statement, was approved last week by the presidential leadership team. The council holds its first meeting today. I look forward to the members’ thoughtful deliberations and recommendations.



Ongoing Restructure

As I have noted in previous messages, we continue to make changes to our organizational structure in support of the objectives outlined in our Strategic Plan. Casey Reed will now serve as associate vice president for enrollment and student services and will oversee the Office of Undergraduate Admission and the Office of International Student Services. This ensures we provide a consistent experience for all prospective and incoming undergraduate students – domestic, international and transfer students. I speak for Casey and her team when I say that your support in this expanded role is critical to our success.

With commitment,

Janet Levit

Provost and EVP for Academic Affairs