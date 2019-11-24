TU undergraduates giving their time to serve Tulsa

Thanksgiving is a popular time to volunteer, but for The University of Tulsa students Michaela Perez, Becca McLaughlin and Misia Paszkowiak community service is a year-round venture. TU students have always been dedicated to volunteering in the Tulsa community which makes a huge local impact now and in the future. By using their passion and skill, these three undergraduates have shown that dedicating yourself to others also goes a long way to enriching your own life.

Lighting the way

Perez is majoring in sociology with a minor in education, so it makes sense she was intrigued by the Little Lighthouse table at the career fair her freshman year. “The education they provide each child is specifically tailored for them which is awesome,” Perez said. One aspect of Little Lighthouse she admires is its mission: To glorify God by improving the quality of life for children with special needs, their families and their communities. Perez’s schedule never seemed to work out to be able to volunteer with the organization until this year. She ended up volunteering through the public service internship, which allows students to earn credit hours for their service. Danielle Hovenga, director of the True Blue Neighbors Initiative, coordinated with Anne McCoy, Little Lighthouse executive director, to arrange an interview for Perez in August. Since then, Perez has been working the different classrooms for 11 hours each week.

“I get to be really hands on with the kids. In the green classroom it’s more of a supervisory role,” Perez said. She makes sure everyone is in their seats and does slight behavior adjustments along with meal prep and lesson planning. “In the orange classroom, I’m one-on-one with a student to help prepare them for transitioning to public school,” Perez said. Students must reach certain academic and behavior standards to be approved to attend public school for kindergarten so having volunteers in the classroom like Perez to help students reach those requirements is a huge step for students.

There are typical and atypical student in the same classroom at the Little Lighthouse. “I like watching the kids. Just sitting back and watching them interact with each other is amazing because they don’t have prejudices at this age and everyone in the classroom is the same to them.

After she graduates in May 2020, Perez will be working in a seventh-grade special ed classroom with the Teach for America program. “I’ve always known that I want to do special ed when I graduate. Volunteering with Little Lighthouse has prepared me for the kind of lesson planning and classroom experiences I’ll oversee next year,” Perez said.

Perez has also participated in Reading Partners for the past three years and is now on their advisory board. “The kids there are just so funny and like I like interacting with them,” Perez said. Becca McLaughlin thought so too.

Partnering up

Becca McLaughlin is a nursing major from Bristow, Oklahoma who first met Reading Partners at an event during student orientation week. “I had just transferred to TU from TCC and I like to get involved as much as I can,” McLaughlin said. She has a work study position at Kendall Whittier and now tutors two days a week with Reading Partners.

“I chose to volunteer with them because I struggled with reading and spelling growing up too. I was actually held back in first grade because I couldn’t read very well so I understand what the students are going through,” McLaughlin said. When the students struggle, they can get frustrated she says, but when they start to understand and develop their reading skills, they are so pleased. McLaughlin has three or four different students from kindergarten through third grade she has been working with since August and she has already seen great progress. “Even with words as simple as said, they couldn’t read the word said. And now they can,” McLaughlin said.

Students are placed into the categories of Emerging Readers, Beginning Readers and Advancing Readers. Each lesson is planned out by Reading Partners, so tutors read the material and go through it with their student reviewing words or letters. If the student finishes their lesson early, they play word games with their tutor. They then have a take home reading and worksheet. If the student comes back to their next lesson with the sheet completed, they get a sticker and after five stickers they get a prize. “It’s a real reward system and it works out too. Some kids don’t care at all, but a lot of them definitely do,” McLaughlin said.

“I strongly encourage anybody to get involved with something that inspires them,” McLaughlin said. That is exactly what Misia Paszkowiak has done volunteering at True Blue Neighbors.

Serving in the neighborhood

Misia Paszkowiak is majoring in biology premed and while office work does not initially seem connected to that field, communication is omnipresent everywhere. “Volunteering is twofold. I am giving back to TU, but at the same time I’m using this opportunity to develop skills I’ll use in my future career,” Paszkowiak said. Coordinating with different organizations through True Blue Neighbors has been a great test of communication.

Paszkowiak was looking for volunteer opportunities that would give back to TU’s campus when she found True Blue Neighbors. “TU has done so much for me. It’s given me so many opportunities, so I want to help provide those opportunities to other students,” Paszkowiak said. She found a good, consistent way of volunteering with True Blue Neighbors starting her freshman year and has now worked with them for almost two years. Paszkowiak normally serves two mornings a week at their offices on campus helping with current projects, errands or events they have going on. She has also been the point of contact for off campus organizations to partner with TU volunteer resources. “Because I’m a part of Student Association, I am able to connect them to organizations on campus. Organizations off campus then have a pool of volunteers to send applications to for volunteer opportunities and events,” Paszkowiak said.

While TU is her focus, Paszkowiak volunteers in a couple of different outlets within the larger Tulsa community. “I’ve always wanted to help educate people about sexual health and physical and personal wellbeing. I didn’t learn anything about sexual health growing up in Oklahoma,” Paszkowiak said. She became the lead at TU for the Take Control Initiative (TCI), which is an organization that offers free birth control in 20 clinics around town. Paszkowiak has been helping TCI connect with campus in meaningful ways is to share knowledge and resources with people who may have not been taught about this topic before. “I’ve been encouraging that relationship to grow and it’s been a really great thing to watch happen as of right now,” Paszkowiak. She’s looking forward to what she can do before graduation in May 2021.

Whatever your reason is to give back, you can find a mission that speaks to you to volunteer your time and talents. Become a part of the TU community that serves today.