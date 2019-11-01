TUniverse: The Human Connection – An Interview with Robert Spoo

In this episode, Sean Latham, the Director for the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, has a special sit-down interview with Bob Spoo, discussing his new book, Moderinism and the Law, along with it’s exploration into the works of James Joyce and transatlantic Anglo-American modernist culture.

Links:

https://humanities.utulsa.edu/

https://faculty.utulsa.edu/faculty/robert-spoo/

https://faculty.utulsa.edu/faculty/sean-latham/

https://www.amazon.com/Modernism-Law-Modernisms-Robert-Spoo/dp/147427580X