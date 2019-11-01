TUniverse: The Human Connection – An Interview with Robert Spoo
In this episode, Sean Latham, the Director for the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, has a special sit-down interview with Bob Spoo, discussing his new book, Moderinism and the Law, along with it’s exploration into the works of James Joyce and transatlantic Anglo-American modernist culture.
