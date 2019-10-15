TUniverse: The Human Connection – Playing with Game Design

In this episode, Sean Latham, the Director for the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, has a conversation with Tracy Fullerton, an award-winning game designer and professor at the University of Southern California. Together they explore what games allow users to do, how entertainment can be forged from the process, and why “play” is at the heart of all it.

https://humanities.utulsa.edu/

https://faculty.utulsa.edu/faculty/sean-latham/

https://www.tracyfullerton.com/

https://www.crcpress.com/Game-Design-Workshop-A-Playcentric-Approach-to-Creating-Innovative-Games/Fullerton/p/book/9781138098770