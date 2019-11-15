TUniverse: The Human Connection – Playing with Sound

In this episode, Sean Latham, the Director for the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, sits down with Mack Hagood, the Blayney Associate Professor of Comparative Media Studies at Miami University in Ohio, and the author of Hush: Media and Sonic Self-Control. Together they discuss what sound means for us, how it’s social effects have transformed over time, and just why we seem to like playing with it so much.

Links:

https://humanities.utulsa.edu/

https://faculty.utulsa.edu/faculty/sean-latham/

https://mactrasound.com/

https://mactrasound.com/hush-media-and-sonic-self-control/