Universal Design: Core Competencies
- Includes the Disability Statement in the syllabus AND a statement inviting students to come discuss their needs.
- Utilizes disability etiquette.
- Utilizes multiple formats for conveying and assessing content, such as lectures, discussions, visual aids (e.g., PowerPoints, videos), field trips, guest speakers, written exams, presentations, discussion groups, reflection journals, peer reviews, etc. Attempts to convey information in ways that will engage various learning styles (visual, auditory, kinesthetic, etc.).
- Uses captions in videos and provides transcripts/lecture notes/PowerPoints for orally-provided materials.
- Uses Blackboard Collaborate to stream/record lectures and Panopto to transcribe them to meet different learning types.
- Intentionally creates a climate in the classroom/office/area that is welcoming and sensitive to diverse learners and people with disabilities (e.g., overt expressions of support, includes materials/perspectives that reflect experiences of diverse people in programs, displays supportive materials, participates in/provides trainings/programs about inclusion, establishes opportunities for dialogue about inclusion).
- Minimizes distractions in class (e.g., closes windows or doors to limit outside noises).
- Makes referrals for additional supports (to CSAS, Tutoring, Counseling Center, Health Center, community groups, etc.) and follows up with people who need assistance.
- Participates in affinity groups or community service that promotes inclusion.
- Uses black or dark blue markers/ink and uses PowerPoints with a white/neutral background and black/dark blue font. Spreads text out with lots of white space in handouts and uses at least 12-point font size with 1-inch margins on all sides of the page.
- Provides an outline of what will be covered at the start of each class period/program.
- Provides auditory cues for key concepts.
- Encourages the use of audiobooks or e-books with screen-readers.
- Embeds support for content into the text (e.g., uses hyperlinks with definitions and pronunciations, descriptions for images/graphics).
- Provides a study guide with lists of important concepts/terms. Offers opportunities for review/practice sessions. Revisits and links key concepts often.
- Provides charts, aids, and tools that enable people to collect and monitor their own progress and thus encourages self-efficacy, motivation, and independence.