Universal Design: Designing an Inclusive Classroom

Universal Design (UD) refers to creative design elements of products and environments (such as the classroom, campus buildings, websites) that make them accessible to diverse people. Universal Design in the classroom is a concept that aims to make the whole environment inclusive by eliminating barriers to provide all people with equal opportunities to learn (regardless of individual characteristics such as age, ethnicity, and disability). It is also often called Inclusive Design. Contact CSAS any time for help.

Examples of Inclusive Design for the Classroom: