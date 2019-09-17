Universal Design: Online Resources
Additional Resources
The following resources provide information and techniques for implementing Universal/Inclusive Design principles.
- DO-IT (Disabilities, Opportunities, Internetworking and Technology): http://www.washington.edu/doit/
- DO-IT Faculty Room for On-Site and Online Courses to Maximize Learning: http://www.washington.edu/doit/programs/accesscollege/faculty-room/universal-design
- National Center for Universal Design in Learning (Reducing Barriers, Optimizing Challenge and Support): http://www.udlcenter.org/aboutudl
- Examples of Universal Design: http://www.udlcenter.org/implementation/examples
- Guidelines for Universal Design: http://www.udlcenter.org/sites/udlcenter.org/files/updateguidelines2_0.pdf
This handbook provides many examples of ways to provide universal design in the classroom.
- Universal Design in Higher Education: http://udloncampus.cast.org/home#.V8iRmnkUXfY
- CAST (Center for Applied Special Technology)—Research and Development in Universal Design: http://www.cast.org/our-work/about-udl.html#.V8RdxHkUXfY
- Building Accessible Websites: http://www.cast.org/whats-new/news/2016/build-accessible-websites-cast-figuration.html#.V8iTL3kUXfY
- Center for Universal Design: https://www.ncsu.edu/ncsu/design/cud/index.htm
- Technical and Pedagogical Strategies for Improving Accessibility: http://www.facultyfocus.com/articles/online-education/improve-accessibility-tomorrows-online-courses-leveraging-yesterdays-techniques/
- Website Accessibility Guidance Under ADA Toolkit: https://www.ada.gov/pcatoolkit/chap5toolkit.htm
- The Center for Universal Design in Education: www.uw.edu/doit/programs/center-universal-design-education/overview
- National Center for Accessible Media (NCAM): ncam.wgbh.org
- Info for making content on Sharepoint websites (TU Portal) accessible: https://support.office.com/en-us/article/Add-accessible-content-and-links-to-a-SharePoint-Online-site-dc34fac7-32d7-4dcf-b694-2cc6115ac8b9.
- Section 508.Gov (Website Accessibility): https://www.section508.gov/
- U.S. Department of Labor—Access and Universal Design in Employment Settings: https://www.dol.gov/odep/topics/UniversalDesign.htm