Universal Design: Quick Links
UDL Center – strategies, tips, etc.
Designing Inclusive Courses – 10 steps to use in your courses
Universal Course Design – test your PowerPoint, create activities, enhance your syllabus
Common Curricular Barriers, Impacts, and Inclusive Design
Why Should Faculty Implement Universal Design for Instruction
Accessible Information Exchange – make the space accessible/inclusive
The Center for Universal Design (CUD) at NC State University provides the following principles of Universal Design.
- Equitable use. The design is useful and marketable to people with diverse abilities.
- Flexibility in use. The design accommodates a wide range of individual preferences and abilities.
- Simple and intuitive use. Use of the design is easy to understand, regardless of the user’s experience, knowledge, language skills, or current concentration level.
- Perceptible information. The design communicates necessary information effectively to the user, regardless of ambient conditions or the user’s sensory abilities.
- Tolerance for error. The design minimizes hazards and the adverse consequences of accidental or unintended actions.
- Low physical effort. The design can be used efficiently, comfortably, and with a minimum of fatigue.
- Size and space for approach and use. Appropriate size and space is provided for approach, reach, manipulation, and use regardless of the user’s body size, posture, or mobility.