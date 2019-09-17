Go to The University of Tulsa. Homepage > Accessibility > Universal Design > Universal Design: Quick Links

Universal Design: Quick Links

UDL Center strategies, tips, etc.

Designing Inclusive Courses10 steps to use in your courses

Universal Course Design – test your PowerPoint, create activities, enhance your syllabus

Common Curricular Barriers, Impacts, and Inclusive Design

Why Should Faculty Implement Universal Design for Instruction

Accessible Information Exchange make the space accessible/inclusive

Inclusive Teaching Strategies

The Center for Universal Design (CUD) at NC State University provides the following principles of Universal Design.

  1. Equitable use. The design is useful and marketable to people with diverse abilities.
  2. Flexibility in use. The design accommodates a wide range of individual preferences and abilities.
  3. Simple and intuitive use. Use of the design is easy to understand, regardless of the user’s experience, knowledge, language skills, or current concentration level.
  4. Perceptible information. The design communicates necessary information effectively to the user, regardless of ambient conditions or the user’s sensory abilities.
  5. Tolerance for error. The design minimizes hazards and the adverse consequences of accidental or unintended actions.
  6. Low physical effort. The design can be used efficiently, comfortably, and with a minimum of fatigue.
  7. Size and space for approach and use. Appropriate size and space is provided for approach, reach, manipulation, and use regardless of the user’s body size, posture, or mobility.