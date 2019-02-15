University Update — What Matters Most

September 13, 2018

Dear colleagues,

A couple of weeks ago, I had the opportunity to address a meeting of OK Ethics, an organization dedicated to promoting integrity within the workplace. I stated that as a university, we are not afraid to tackle tough subjects like sexual assault, binge drinking, cultural tension and racial prejudice. It’s a good reminder that each of us shares the responsibility to create a safe, supportive environment for students and our colleagues. TU does not tolerate any form of sexual harassment, discrimination or abuse of power. Title IX protects our students from these behaviors and mandates that we promptly investigate any complaints. We must take proactive steps to maintain the safety of our campus community. Put simply: If you see something, say something. You can report concerns to any of the resources found on the Title IX page of our website.

National rankings

TU has recently earned accolades by several media outlets including Wall Street Journal, Times Higher Education, Forbes and The Princeton Review. For the past 15 years, TU ranked as a Top 100 national university by U.S. News & World Report. However, that ranking has declined and we cannot claim that distinction for 2019.

As I mentioned in my last email, rankings are not the only measure of our success. Our strategic plan clearly focuses on retention, affordability, diversity and outcomes as indicators we will use to gauge success. U.S. News reformulated its methodology to place greater weight on several of these areas including enrolling and graduating students from lower-income families as well as overall retention and graduation rates. We know there is work to be done in the coming year and that executing our strategic plan positions us to accelerate our performance. TU is moving in the right direction, despite the drop in U.S. News ranking.

University communications

During my tenure as president, I have prioritized sharing timely and comprehensive updates on university performance. As Provost Levit and I have implemented more frequent updates in the form of town halls and emails, we will no longer host an annual convocation ceremony. Work continues behind the scenes as committees and councils hold regular meetings in support of our strategic initiatives. We will continue to share the results of those efforts on a regular basis.

With thanks,

Gerard P. Clancy, M.D.

President