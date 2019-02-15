University Updates — Continuous Improvement

July 11, 2018

Dear TU colleagues:

Last month, I shared that we will be making changes to the university’s reporting structure to better support TU’s Strategic Plan. This transition began by aligning the enrollment and student services team under the Office of the Provost. Earl Johnson, vice president for enrollment and student services, has done a tremendous job leading our admissions and student affairs efforts, and his team’s work will continue to be critical to the university’s forward momentum. I’m grateful for their support in this transition.

Today, I want to share additional changes as we continue the realignment of our teams.

Because our commitment to acceptance and inclusion are critically important to our recruitment and retention efforts, the Office of Diversity and Engagement will also now report to the Office of the Provost. Restructuring these functions under Janet Levit, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, further supports a seamless transition throughout every step of the student journey.

Our Institutional Advancement team is being restructured. A new stand-alone division, Strategic Marketing and Communications (formerly University Relations), will allow us to better provide a suite of comprehensive services necessary for achieving the objectives of the Strategic Plan, especially those related to recruitment, retention and internal communications. This transition will give Kayla Hale, vice president for institutional advancement, the opportunity to focus more intently on leading the IA team and achieving ambitious fundraising goals.

We are also modifying team structures to better reflect a new philosophy of interconnectivity, shared governance and even decision-making processes. You can see these changes in our new leadership organization chart. I anticipate this structure and philosophy will permeate throughout our organization.

These changes represent a new way of operating that will help maintain our momentum as we achieve our Strategic Plan objectives. We will continue sharing additional information in the coming days and weeks.

With thanks,

Gerard Clancy, M.D.

President