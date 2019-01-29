Upcoming Faculty/Staff Meeting — Plan to Attend

December 6, 2018

Colleagues,

It is critical, as we navigate many opportunities and challenges in the new year, that we all have access to timely and accurate information and there is clarity of a vision that will carry us forward. President Clancy, EVP Buck and I wish to meet with you all and discuss several important items, including the recent Higher Learning Commission (HLC) announcement; plans to address the December 2020 HLC response; an anticipated schedule for the Provost’s Program Review Committee; and progress toward our zero-based budget effort.

Needless to say, these are topics on everyone’s mind and critical to our future. This meeting will be the first of ongoing quarterly meetings which will provide greater insight than what can be adequately communicated through a document or website.

Many of you have received an invitation from your dean or executive director with information regarding the time and place for your meeting. If so, please plan to attend that meeting.

If you have not received an invitation or are not able to attend that meeting, please plan to attend the all-employee meeting on Wednesday, December 19 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Gussman Concert Hall at Lorton Performance Center.

An additional meeting will be scheduled in January 2019 for anyone not able to attend a meeting listed above.

With commitment,

Janet Levit

Provost and EVP for Academic Affairs