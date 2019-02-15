We are All TU

October 17, 2018

Dear colleagues,

No matter where you work – Gilcrease, North Campus, Oxley, Zarrow or any of the departments across our main campus – we all represent one TU. Our faculty and staff are our brand. As surveys show time and again, you are one of our university’s greatest strengths. On Thursday, we will showcase our brand as we welcome 240 high school sophomores and juniors (and their parents) to campus for our TU Up Close visit program. Please join me in welcoming our visitors with a smile and an offer to help. This group of prospective students is twice as large as last year’s, and that is a direct result of your collective efforts to grow our university.

Many of you also have been working tirelessly to improve our campus culture surrounding sexual assault. Your commitment to this important cause is making a difference, and we need to continue that momentum. I hope you will encourage your students to attend the Engaging Men event Tuesday evening in Lorton Performance Center. The Office of Sexual Violence Prevention and Education has organized this program to give male students the tools and resources to prevent assault and harassment on campus. I plan to participate and look forward to seeing our young men support this cause. It is not just a women’s issue.

Our university is stronger, safer and greater than it was just one year ago. Thank you for all that you do to affect change, represent TU and elevate our brand.

Sincerely,

Gerard P. Clancy, M.D.

President