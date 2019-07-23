On the Move: July 2019

Welcome to “On the Move,” a new communication to update the TU-Gilcrease community on our recent hires as well as link to job opportunities that you may want to share with friends and family. Thank you for reading and join us in welcoming our newest team members!

Mandy Moore has been named executive director of TU’s new Student Success Center. The center will play a critical role in ensuring all students have the tools to complete their degrees on time and excel after graduation. Moore has a doctorate in education from the University of Arkansas where her research focused on first-year college student experiences, collegiate honors programs and good practices in higher education. She received a master’s degree in business administration from John Brown University where she was also director of first-year experience. Moore’s team of student success coaches and peer mentors will help TU students better navigate college life.

Christy Caves has been named executive director of TU’s restructured Center for Career Development and Professional Engagement. Caves previously served as associate dean and director of professional development for TU College of Law. She received both her juris doctorate and bachelor’s degree in psychology from TU. With a strategic vision for career development and professional mentorship across campus, Caves takes a proactive and holistic approach that favors early, sustained and systematic engagement.

Mike Mills has been named dean of students where he will return to his role as an ombudsperson for TU students, providing guidance and support as they navigate their role on campus and advocating for them as needed. The Office of Student Affairs oversees a myriad of programs and services designed to help students realize and embrace the rights, responsibilities and expectations established to ensure a safe, inclusive and vibrant campus environment. Mills has held a variety of student service positions at TU intermittently since 1986, most recently serving as dean of students from fall 2017 to spring 2019. Returning to this role, Mills’ support allows the university to maintain its alignment for judicial process with federal standards.

More than 20 other new faculty and staff members have joined the TU community since June 1 in addition to transfers. A complete list may be found on the HR portal.

