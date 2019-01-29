New Working Groups Related to Strategic Plan

July 12, 2018

Dear colleagues,

One year ago, our Strategic Planning Committee was hard at work creating a roadmap for TU’s future. Together, we have made measurable progress in student support, enrollment, alumni engagement and

strategic marketing and communications. As we press forward, our commitment to change will be a key advantage for TU. Last week, President Clancy announced a bold restructuring of leadership to advance the Strategic Plan and more effectively manage university systems and processes.

Our commitment to change and desire to gather input from across campus also is driving the formation of new working groups. In addition to the Provost’s Program Review Committee that I shared with you in a previous message, I am pleased to introduce the following panels:



University Council

A reconfigured University Council will focus on one or two large projects each year as assigned by the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. Its charge is to investigate opportunities for continuous improvement and also monitor the strategic plan, providing recommendations for revisions based on progress.

The council is composed of faculty (one from each of the colleges), a dean and associate dean, the provost (ex officio), vice president for strategic initiatives, president of the Faculty Senate, five staff members, five students and one alumnus or alumna. The nomination process will open soon. The council’s first projects will be to review TU’s Mission Statement and assess our student advising — both of which are extraordinarily important to all we have set out to achieve.



Tulsa Curriculum Review Committee

This group is an outgrowth of a faculty leadership development seminar led last year by Brad Brummel, associate professor of psychology. The committee is comprised primarily of faculty from the seminar, but also includes key administrators and students. Members will evaluate the Tulsa Curriculum and explore what a 21st-century core curriculum should reflect. Kirsten Olds, associate professor of art history, will chair the committee and members will be announced later in July.



Vice President for Strategic Initiatives

Tracy Suter is joining the Provost’s Office to assume leadership for TU’s strategic initiatives. Tracy serves as faculty in the Collins College of Business and contributes to our expertise in entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation. He was a key architect of the TU Commitment, was instrumental in the formation of our Strategic Plan and contributes significantly to numerous other programs across campus. Please join me in welcoming him to this new role. Your voice and support will be crucial to the success of university strategic planning initiatives.

As we embrace change, we are designing new and better ways to uphold our university’s promise to students who choose to write their stories at TU.

With commitment,

Janet Levit

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

P.S. Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, I will not be available during my normal open office hours. I will share my new open office hours in the next update.