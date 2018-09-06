The University of Tulsa is listed among the top universities in the nation, according to The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education U.S. College Rankings for 2019. TU ranked 154th out of 968 institutions across the country and 33rd out of 286 universities in the South for its educational impact and lifetime benefit to students. The WSJ/THE also ranks TU the top university in the state of Oklahoma.

The list of U.S. colleges and universities is based on around 200,000 student surveys designed to help students and their families make important education decisions. Questions capture key milestones in a student’s journey related to motivation, engagement with learning, career impact, satisfaction and value.

The latest rankings indicate resources among TU’s highest performing categories, shining a spotlight on the university’s ability to provide exceptional financial aid per student, offer a low student-to-faculty ratio (11:1) and support students through research published by faculty. TU also scored well in engagement, reflecting high marks in student recommendations and interaction.

“TU faculty and staff are committed to empowering students for personal and collaborative growth by cultivating intellectual curiosity and inquisitiveness,” said TU President Gerard Clancy. “We encourage students to develop their unique gifts and talents in a way that brings value to themselves, their peers and the university community.”

The WSJ/THE partnership combines global business and financial news with the world’s leading higher education data and analysis company. Methodology for the rankings examines the four key areas of resources, engagement, outcomes and environment. A balanced scorecard approach features 12 performance indicators to produce an overall score reflecting the university’s comprehensive assessment.

