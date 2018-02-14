 googleplus linkedin pinterest snapchat vimeo youtube
Home / Career Services / 5 Reasons Why Hiring Interns is the Right Move for Your Business

5 Reasons Why Hiring Interns is the Right Move for Your Business

Posted about 10 hours ago

Career Services

Are you still deciding if hiring college interns is the right move for your business? According to a study conducted by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, 35% of employers’ full-time college hires came from their internship programs. There is a vast variety of benefits that come from implementing an internship program within your company. We’ve got five reasons why it’s finally time to start hiring interns.

  1. A Fresh Pair of Eyes

Interns have the ability to bring in new ideas, a fresh perspective, and solutions to current company problems that, perhaps, haven’t been considered. Bringing in a student might just help you solve a long-term problem that can’t seem to be resolved. Interns are good at looking at old processes and suggesting updates.

  1. Tech Savvy
Back to Top
Page 1 of 1