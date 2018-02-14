5 Reasons Why Hiring Interns is the Right Move for Your Business

Are you still deciding if hiring college interns is the right move for your business? According to a study conducted by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, 35% of employers’ full-time college hires came from their internship programs. There is a vast variety of benefits that come from implementing an internship program within your company. We’ve got five reasons why it’s finally time to start hiring interns.

A Fresh Pair of Eyes

Interns have the ability to bring in new ideas, a fresh perspective, and solutions to current company problems that, perhaps, haven’t been considered. Bringing in a student might just help you solve a long-term problem that can’t seem to be resolved. Interns are good at looking at old processes and suggesting updates.